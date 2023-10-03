Central High School dedicates band room to former director

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A special ceremony at Central High School’s band room Saturday. It was dedicated to Oscar D. Watts III, a longtime band director in Tuscaloosa County.

Friends, family and many former band members were on hand for the event that was filled with good memories and music.

“He was basically I mean a staple in the community. He was a mentor; he was a father to many. He encouraged everyone and it was just a powerful impact that he had that we did not recognize until his departure,” expressed Danquel Williams, Watts’ daughter.

Tributes during the ceremony included a proclamation honoring Watts from the state of Alabama and his alma mater Jackson State University as well as a portrait of Watts that was donated in his memory.

Watts was Druid High School’s band director for a number of years and spent his last years before retirement at Central High School. He retired in 2003 and passed away in 2016.

