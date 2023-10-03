CDC Urges Adults 50 and Older to Consider Shingles Vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is emphasizing the importance of the Shingles vaccine for adults aged 50 and older. Shingles, a painful and potentially debilitating condition, can have serious consequences if left untreated.

In this article, WBRC explores the reasons behind the CDC’s recommendation and why the Shingles vaccine, known as Shingrix, is crucial for safeguarding your health.

Understanding Shingles

Shingles, characterized by a painful rash, itching and tingling, is caused by the same virus responsible for chickenpox—varicella-zoster. If you’ve had chickenpox in the past, the virus remains dormant in your body, potentially reactivating later in life when your immune system weakens. This reactivation can lead to the development of Shingles.

The Push for Shingles Vaccination

Recent efforts to encourage Shingles vaccination stem from the vaccine’s high effectiveness in preventing this painful and sometimes deadly virus.

Dr. Wesley Willeford from JCDPH explains, “What happens is, it creates inflammation in your nerves and causes a lot of pain. Maybe 1 in 5 people go on to have postherpetic neuralgia, which means nerve pain that results from that infection. That can last for months and be very debilitating.”

The Shingles Vaccine

The Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is administered in a two-dose series, with the doses given a few months apart. It is strongly recommended for individuals aged 50 and older. The vaccine’s primary purpose is to protect against Shingles and its potential complications.

Shingles Risk Factors

The risk of developing Shingles increases with age. Approximately 1 in 3 people in the United States will experience Shingles in their lifetime. While it’s most common in individuals over 50, Shingles can occur at any age.

Complications of Shingles

Shingles can lead to various complications, including:

Post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN): A chronic pain condition that can persist for months or even years after the Shingles rash heals

Pneumonia

Encephalitis: Inflammation of the brain

Vision problems

Hearing problems

Stroke

Effectiveness of the Shingles Vaccine

The Shingles vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing Shingles and its complications. Two doses of the vaccine offer more than 90% effectiveness in adults aged 50 and older. Additionally, it is recommended for adults aged 19 and older with weakened immune systems.

Safety and Tolerance

The Shingles vaccine is safe and well-tolerated. The most common side effects are mild and typically resolve on their own within a few days.

Take Action to Protect Yourself

If you are 50 years or older or have a weakened immune system, it’s crucial to discuss the Shingles vaccine with your healthcare provider. Getting vaccinated is one of the best preventive measures you can take to protect yourself from this painful and potentially serious disease.

