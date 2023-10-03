LawCall
Calera PD recover several vapes from middle and high school students

Calera Police: Vapes recovered from students every week
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Like many cities in Shelby County, Calera is seeing an increase in student vaping.

Officers telling said they recovered half a dozen vapes a week from both middle and high school students. Calera Police Chief David Hyche added that last year there were several cases where a child overdosed from using a vape, saying we just don’t know what’s really in them.

The police department works closely with the ABC board who actively investigates cases where merchants will sell vapes to underage children; however, that’s not the only way kids are getting their hands on them.

Chief Hyche said that there is an increase in online vape purchases, adding that the purchase of vape products online is dangerous because people can modify the vapes with THC or fentanyl.

To help resolve the issue of vaping in schools, Chief Hyche is working on a creative approach where parents, schools and the police work together.

“We are going to have meetings with our schools as well as with our political leaders and see if we can explore other options to try and put pressure on our merchants to do things the right way,” Hyche said.

In the next couple of weeks Chief Hyche said that he will meet with the city court system and area leaders to come up with other ways to stop students from vaping.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

