Alabama redistricting hearing set to happen Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A hearing is being held Tuesday on Alabama’s redistricting case, and the outcome could affect the who represents you. A court appointed special master is drawing up new congressional maps that will better represent our state’s Black population.

One week ago, the Supreme Court denied Alabama’s request for a stay in the redistricting case, meaning there will be a new congressional map for the upcoming 2024 election cycle. At this point, it is not sure what exactly that new map will look like.

The special master submitted three different maps last week. The goal is to create a second majority minority district, or something close to it, to better represent the Black residents of Alabama.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the map used in the 2022 elections likely violated the “Voting Rights Act.”

Jacksonville State Political Science Professor Lori Owens says the big change to come with the new map is the potential for new representatives.

“With these new maps that are likely to come out in 2024, there’s likely going to be a lot of fresh and new faces that jump in those races because they see an opportunity,” said Owens.

WBRC will have a team inside the courtroom for the hearing Tuesday.

