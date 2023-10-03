Alabama Need More Pharmacy Technicians

Gadsden, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State’s Adult Education Services is offering free training programs for pharmacy technicians beginning Oct. 10. With over 8,000 pharmacy technicians across the state of Alabama, school officials at Gadsden State believe there are plenty vacancies that need to be filled.

Classes will be offered in Gadsden and Anniston on Tuesdays and Thursdays each semester. The Gadsden classes will be taught from 1-4 p.m. in Ralls Hall on the East Broad Campus, and the Anniston classes will be taught from 8- 11 a.m. in the Adult Education Services Building at the Ayers Campus. Students will be required to complete online modules in addition to the in-person instruction.

“Pharmacy Technicians can do the things at pharmacies to count out prescriptions to feel these type things to be approved by the pharmacist, they can also do normal administrative things within a pharmacy so they have plenty of skill they can have to have a certification and be ready for a high paying job in as little as 12 weeks,” said Alan Smith, Dean of Workforce Development at Gadsden State.

Upon completion of the Program , students will be prepared for certification and the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy exam.

Smith added, “We hope that this will be a success, we have a very good reason to believe that it’s going to be highly enrolled, we plan to keep it going to help our industry around our area to help with the workforce needs in our service area.”

With shortages across the state, Gadsden State officials believe this is a great opportunity to learn a valuable skill that’s in high demand.

