AAA Alabama to offer TSA PreCheck appointments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA Alabama is offering the chance to apply for the TSA PreCheck program with appointments available at the Birmingham AAA office on Acton Road.

The program was created by the United States government to provide low-risk travelers with a faster, smoother experience at airport security checkpoints.

The service is available to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. The applications process only takes about 15 minutes.

Officials say the benefits of signing up include:

VIP experience: Exclusive access to dedicated screening lanes at more than 200 U.S. airports.

Pack just once: No need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets.

Families welcome: Kids 17 and under tag along with enrolled parents/guardians for free.

Shorter waits: Most TSA PreCheck passengers wait in line for less than 5 minutes.

Appointments are available only through the TSA website. The appointments are available at the AAA Alabama office located at 2400 Acton Road between October 9-13 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. then from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $78 and the service is valid for five years.

Required documents include:

Valid US driver’s license

And one of the two following documents:

Either a valid US passport (still able to be used if expired less than 1 year)

Or an original/certified birth certificate (no photocopies)

Paperwork must also be presented for legal name changes (marriage certificate, divorce decree, adoption paperwork, etc.)

The websites to enroll:

https://universalenroll.dhs.gov or https://tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.