LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

WBRC Sideline: Week 6 schedule for 2023-2024 season

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 6 of high school football kicks off Friday, Oct. 6.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

  • Game of the Week: John Carroll vs. Pleasant Grove
  • Jasper vs. Hayden
  • Briarwood Christian vs. Helena
  • Calera vs. Pelham
  • Haleyville vs. Oak Grove
  • Paul W. Bryant vs. Hueytown
  • Mortimer Jordan vs. Minor
  • Woodlawn vs. Parker
  • Vestavia Hills vs. Chelsea
  • Greensboro vs. Midfield
  • BB Comer vs. Isabella
  • Benjamin Russell vs. Chilton County
  • Lynn vs. Pickens County
  • Carbon Hill vs. Gordo
  • Westbrook Christian vs. Piedmont
  • Talladega vs. White Plains
  • Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville
  • Oak Mountain vs. Hoover

Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
1 person in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
BPD investigating Saturday homicide, one taken into custody
North Titusville Shooting
One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Traffic Crash
ALEA: All lanes open on I-459 South following early-morning crash

Latest News

Sideline Game of the Week - Marion County vs. Fayette County
Sideline Game of the Week - Marion County vs. Fayette County
WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline: Week 5 AHSAA final football scores
AmFirst Sideline Standout - Week 5
AmFirst Sideline Standout - Week 5
Sideline Cheerleaders of the Week - Huffman High School
Sideline Cheerleaders of the Week - Huffman High School