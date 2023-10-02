WBRC Sideline: Week 6 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 6 of high school football kicks off Friday, Oct. 6.
Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:
- Game of the Week: John Carroll vs. Pleasant Grove
- Jasper vs. Hayden
- Briarwood Christian vs. Helena
- Calera vs. Pelham
- Haleyville vs. Oak Grove
- Paul W. Bryant vs. Hueytown
- Mortimer Jordan vs. Minor
- Woodlawn vs. Parker
- Vestavia Hills vs. Chelsea
- Greensboro vs. Midfield
- BB Comer vs. Isabella
- Benjamin Russell vs. Chilton County
- Lynn vs. Pickens County
- Carbon Hill vs. Gordo
- Westbrook Christian vs. Piedmont
- Talladega vs. White Plains
- Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville
- Oak Mountain vs. Hoover
Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.
