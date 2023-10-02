WBRC Sideline: Week 6 schedule for 2023-2024 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Week 6 of high school football kicks off Friday, Oct. 6.

Below is the schedule of games we will be covering on WBRC Sideline:

Game of the Week: John Carroll vs. Pleasant Grove

Jasper vs. Hayden

Briarwood Christian vs. Helena

Calera vs. Pelham

Haleyville vs. Oak Grove

Paul W. Bryant vs. Hueytown

Mortimer Jordan vs. Minor

Woodlawn vs. Parker

Vestavia Hills vs. Chelsea

Greensboro vs. Midfield

BB Comer vs. Isabella

Benjamin Russell vs. Chilton County

Lynn vs. Pickens County

Carbon Hill vs. Gordo

Westbrook Christian vs. Piedmont

Talladega vs. White Plains

Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville

Oak Mountain vs. Hoover

Watch WBRC Sideline every Friday night at 10:25 p.m.

