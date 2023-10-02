Victim identified after pedestrian struck, killed on Green Springs Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The coroner’s office says 54-year-old Martinis Corteze McKeithen, of Birmingham, was hit by a vehicle on Center Street at Green Springs Avenue SW.

McKeithen was taken to UAB Hospital. Two days later he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding McKeithen’s death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

