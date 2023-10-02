Tamale Queen’s Chocolate Tamale and Abuelitas Hot Chocolate

The Tamale Queen joined us Monday morning on Good Day Alabama to show us how to make chocolate tamales and Abuelitas Hot Chocolate.

Chocolate Cream Cheese Hazelnut Tamale

Ingredients:

4 cups masa

1 cup cocoa powder

½ cup oil

1 can evaporated milk

¼ cup chocolate syrup

1 cup sugar

Water for working in to form non sticky dough

Corn husk

Directions:

Add all ingredients to form a non sticky dough. Apply the mixture to the husks.

Abuelitas Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

1 carton vanilla almond milk

1 can evaporated milk

1 can condensed milk

¼ carton water

1 Abuelita chocolate

2 cinnamon aticks

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup sugar

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a large pot. Break all Abuelita Chocolate wheels. Cook on low, stirring continuously until chocolate is dissolved and hot.

