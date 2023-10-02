LawCall
Shelby County Schools launches new strategic plan

.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools has launched a new strategic plan that will provide the roadmap and guide the district’s efforts for the next several years as it seeks to carry out its new vision, mission and belief statements.

“Empowering and Inspiring Excellence…The Path Forward” is the result of over two years of research, planning and gathering input from various community partners. The plan was formally approved by the Shelby County Board of Education on Sept. 28.

Officials say the Strategic Plan Commitments will focus on the following areas: Innovation, Leadership Development, Recruitment and Retention, Community Partnerships, and Organizational Commitment. Included within those five areas will be a focus on Communication, Continuous Improvement, Professional Learning, and Fiscal Responsibility, which will be applied in all areas.

For more information on the plan, click here.

