Ryan Blaney wins in photo finish at YellaWood 500

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - At the iconic Talladega Superspeedway, you’re always expecting that historic or memorable type of finish. This year’s edition of the YellaWood 500 gave us a photo finish with Ryan Blaney edging out Kevin Harvick by a one one-hundredth of a second Sunday evening at the biggest and baddest track in all of NASCAR.

The race itself tied for the ninth-most lead changes at Talladega of all time with 63. There were a few cautions, but where it became really interesting was in the final stage with about 22 laps to go when Brad Keselowski was involved in a big wreck that resulted in a lengthy delay. It gave way for a crazy finish followed by a couple more lead changes. Harvick, in his final NASCAR season before retirement, was neck-and-neck with Blaney until the very end where Blaney was able to scoot by and secure the win in thrilling fashion.

“So, when that caution happened, I’m like, ‘Well, everyone is coming here. It’s not going to be kind of split up like it was throughout the race with the green flag stopped,’” Blaney said about the extensive delay and coming out of the restart in the final stage. “And now everyone can make it to the end on gas, so it’s going to be pretty aggressive.”

Blaney crashed out of the last playoff race in Texas and entered Sunday’s race in Talladega 11 points below the postseason cutoff spot for the NASCAR playoffs. He claims his third win at Talladega and does so in another memorable moment at NASCAR’s historic superspeedway.

