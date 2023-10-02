LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ryan Blaney wins in photo finish at YellaWood 500

Blaney secures third win at the Talladega Superspeedway by a one one-hundredth of a second edge
Blaney secures third win at the Talladega Superspeedway by a one one-hundredth of a second edge
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - At the iconic Talladega Superspeedway, you’re always expecting that historic or memorable type of finish. This year’s edition of the YellaWood 500 gave us a photo finish with Ryan Blaney edging out Kevin Harvick by a one one-hundredth of a second Sunday evening at the biggest and baddest track in all of NASCAR.

The race itself tied for the ninth-most lead changes at Talladega of all time with 63. There were a few cautions, but where it became really interesting was in the final stage with about 22 laps to go when Brad Keselowski was involved in a big wreck that resulted in a lengthy delay. It gave way for a crazy finish followed by a couple more lead changes. Harvick, in his final NASCAR season before retirement, was neck-and-neck with Blaney until the very end where Blaney was able to scoot by and secure the win in thrilling fashion.

“So, when that caution happened, I’m like, ‘Well, everyone is coming here. It’s not going to be kind of split up like it was throughout the race with the green flag stopped,’” Blaney said about the extensive delay and coming out of the restart in the final stage. “And now everyone can make it to the end on gas, so it’s going to be pretty aggressive.”

Blaney crashed out of the last playoff race in Texas and entered Sunday’s race in Talladega 11 points below the postseason cutoff spot for the NASCAR playoffs. He claims his third win at Talladega and does so in another memorable moment at NASCAR’s historic superspeedway.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
1 person in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
BPD investigating Saturday homicide, one taken into custody
Traffic Crash
ALEA: All lanes open on I-459 South following early-morning crash
North Titusville Shooting
One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway

Latest News

Sideline Game of the Week - Marion County vs. Fayette County
Sideline Game of the Week - Marion County vs. Fayette County
Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers comes up clutch to overcome Auburn’s upset bid
No. 1 Georgia rallies late to escape Auburn with the 27-20 win
The 12th-ranked Crimson Tide travel to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs.
Alabama defeats Mississippi State for 16th consecutive time, roll to 40-17 victory
WBRC Sideline Fan of the Week - Kristi Deerman
WBRC Sideline Fan of the Week - Kristi Deerman