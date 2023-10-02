LawCall
One person shot in Pelham shopping center parking lot, taken to hospital

Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A meeting between two individuals at the Southgate Village shopping center in Pelham Sunday night ended with one individual being shot, police say.

According to Pelham PD, two individuals were meeting in the shopping center parking lot for a cellphone purchase. During the interaction, one individual was shot twice, injuring their leg. At this time, the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and have been transported to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect left the scene, and they are currently conducting interviews and examining physical evidence.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

