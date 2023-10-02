LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

No. 11 Alabama heads to College Station in battle of unbeaten SEC West teams

The Crimson Tide look to make it four straight wins
The Crimson Tide look to make it four straight wins
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A season ago, Jalen Milroe made his first career start against Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide won in a thriller, 24-20. This season, the Crimson Tide heads to College Station as No. 11 Alabama faces the Aggies in a matchup of unbeaten teams in the SEC West.

College football seemingly finds a way for crazy finishes, but the winner of this game will likely be in the driver’s seat to punch their ticket to Atlanta for the Southeastern Conference title game.

Milroe said he doesn’t take last year’s game for granted and learned a lot. He explained that there were lessons he took from the three turnovers in the first half to helping the Crimson Tide get the win.

“That game was definitely a learning moment for me and it allowed me to grow so much as a football player,” Milroe said. “I can only build for any moment whether it’s good or bad. And another thing is that it’s turning any weakness into a strength and making any strength even stronger.”

Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old boy in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
BPD investigating Saturday homicide, one taken into custody
North Titusville Shooting
One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Traffic Crash
ALEA: All lanes open on I-459 South following early-morning crash

Latest News

WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline: Week 6 schedule for 2023-2024 season
Blaney secures third win at the Talladega Superspeedway by a one one-hundredth of a second edge
Ryan Blaney wins in photo finish at YellaWood 500
Sideline Game of the Week - Marion County vs. Fayette County
Sideline Game of the Week - Marion County vs. Fayette County
Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers comes up clutch to overcome Auburn’s upset bid
No. 1 Georgia rallies late to escape Auburn with the 27-20 win