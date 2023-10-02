No. 11 Alabama heads to College Station in battle of unbeaten SEC West teams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A season ago, Jalen Milroe made his first career start against Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa when the Crimson Tide won in a thriller, 24-20. This season, the Crimson Tide heads to College Station as No. 11 Alabama faces the Aggies in a matchup of unbeaten teams in the SEC West.

College football seemingly finds a way for crazy finishes, but the winner of this game will likely be in the driver’s seat to punch their ticket to Atlanta for the Southeastern Conference title game.

Milroe said he doesn’t take last year’s game for granted and learned a lot. He explained that there were lessons he took from the three turnovers in the first half to helping the Crimson Tide get the win.

“That game was definitely a learning moment for me and it allowed me to grow so much as a football player,” Milroe said. “I can only build for any moment whether it’s good or bad. And another thing is that it’s turning any weakness into a strength and making any strength even stronger.”

Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station.

