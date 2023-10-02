Man hit, killed standing outside his vehicle after crash ID’d

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who died after he was hit while standing outside of his vehicle following a crash has been identified.

Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on I-59 South at I-20 South in Birmingham around 11:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Johnson was hit and killed by another vehicle while standing outside of his vehicle.

Birmingham Police are investigating the crash.

