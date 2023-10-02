LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man hit, killed standing outside his vehicle after crash ID’d

Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on I-59 South at I-20 South...
Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on I-59 South at I-20 South in Birmingham around 11:07 p.m. Saturday.(KTTC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who died after he was hit while standing outside of his vehicle following a crash has been identified.

Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on I-59 South at I-20 South in Birmingham around 11:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Johnson was hit and killed by another vehicle while standing outside of his vehicle.

Birmingham Police are investigating the crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
1 person in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
BPD investigating Saturday homicide, one taken into custody
Traffic Crash
ALEA: All lanes open on I-459 South following early-morning crash
North Titusville Shooting
One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway

Latest News

Numbskull, a St. Louis based Halloween pop-up bar, is bringing its spooky vibes to Pilcrow...
Creepy Cocktails: Pop up Halloween bar at Pilcrow
ADEM and ALEA issuing information cards for traveling on water
ADEM and ALEA issuing information cards for traveling on water
Source: WBRC video
New health officer for Jefferson County
.
Shelby County Schools launches new strategic plan