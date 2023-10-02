Man crashes vehicle through home in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man crashed a vehicle into a Huntsville residence on Monday morning.

The person drove through a home on Henson Drive. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call time was 8:12 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with HEMSI and Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue.

According to Moores Mill VFR, the driver came off of Winchester and drove through several yards, hit an unoccupied vehicle, and then hit the house. The driver said he did not remember anything after turning off of Winchester Road.

Moores Mill Fire said the driver was then treated on scene, but not transported. There were no injuries confirmed during the incident. However, people inside the home are shaken up.

Crews are evaluating if the structure is still sound before the truck is removed.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be investigating the scene.

Police presence at scene on Henson Drive. (WAFF)

