LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man crashes vehicle through home in Huntsville

Car into home in Huntsville
Car into home in Huntsville(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man crashed a vehicle into a Huntsville residence on Monday morning.

The person drove through a home on Henson Drive. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call time was 8:12 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene along with HEMSI and Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue.

According to Moores Mill VFR, the driver came off of Winchester and drove through several yards, hit an unoccupied vehicle, and then hit the house. The driver said he did not remember anything after turning off of Winchester Road.

Moores Mill Fire said the driver was then treated on scene, but not transported. There were no injuries confirmed during the incident. However, people inside the home are shaken up.

Crews are evaluating if the structure is still sound before the truck is removed.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be investigating the scene.

Police presence at scene on Henson Drive.
Police presence at scene on Henson Drive.(WAFF)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
1 person in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
BPD investigating Saturday homicide, one taken into custody
Traffic Crash
ALEA: All lanes open on I-459 South following early-morning crash
North Titusville Shooting
One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway

Latest News

Blaney secures third win at the Talladega Superspeedway by a one one-hundredth of a second edge
Ryan Blaney wins in photo finish at YellaWood 500
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from Colbert County home
Program hopes to help potential homeowners in Birmingham
Birmingham Land Bank launches pilot program for home ownership
Fifth Annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities
5th Annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities to be held Oct. 5