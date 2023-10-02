LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Greater Birmingham Humane Society takes part in nationwide “Empty the Shelters”

Starting this week, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be part of a nationwide event that helps reduce the costs of pet adoptions.
Empty the shelter event looks to get pets into homes
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be part of a nationwide event that helps reduce the costs of pet adoptions.

Empty The Shelters is a way for GBHS to get pets into loving homes.

During this event, which runs from the 3rd through the 15th, adoption fees for all pets will be $25.

Staff say that by offering reduced fees, it can ease the financial burdens that come with becoming a pet owner, and allows those who adopt to use the money they save on fees for other expenses like food and supplies.

Just a few weeks ago GBHS hosted a similar event, Clear the Shelter, which resulted in 117 adoptions. While they say they’re grateful for that number, their shelter filled back up shortly after the event, and that having events like this regularly helps ease their intake.

“Shelters across the country are facing the same thing we are which is full, full, full shelters,” says Stephanie Salvago, the Director of Public Relations and Marketing for GBHS,” “as soon as we adopt one out we’ve got two more waiting for that kennel so being able to do these promotions and offer the discounted adoptions just helps us get these animals out of the shelter and into happy homes.”

Salvago also says GBHS is still operating at reduced hours because they’re in need of volunteers. If you’d like to help out, visit their website to learn more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
North Titusville Shooting
One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
BPD investigating Saturday homicide, one taken into custody
Warrior Road Homicide
BPD: Victim identified in Saturday’s West Birmingham homicide
All lanes back open after crash shut down I-65 in Shelby County

Latest News

Program hoes to help potential homeowners in Birmingham
Birmingham Land Bank launches pilot program for home ownership
Birmingham City Schools encouraging 3rd grade reading proficiency
Birmingham schools prepare to get kids up to reading standard
Birmingham schools prepare to get kids up to reading standard
Empty the shelter event looks to get pets into homes
Empty the shelter event looks to get pets into homes