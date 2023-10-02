Greater Birmingham Humane Society takes part in nationwide “Empty the Shelters”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be part of a nationwide event that helps reduce the costs of pet adoptions.

Empty The Shelters is a way for GBHS to get pets into loving homes.

During this event, which runs from the 3rd through the 15th, adoption fees for all pets will be $25.

Staff say that by offering reduced fees, it can ease the financial burdens that come with becoming a pet owner, and allows those who adopt to use the money they save on fees for other expenses like food and supplies.

Just a few weeks ago GBHS hosted a similar event, Clear the Shelter, which resulted in 117 adoptions. While they say they’re grateful for that number, their shelter filled back up shortly after the event, and that having events like this regularly helps ease their intake.

“Shelters across the country are facing the same thing we are which is full, full, full shelters,” says Stephanie Salvago, the Director of Public Relations and Marketing for GBHS,” “as soon as we adopt one out we’ve got two more waiting for that kennel so being able to do these promotions and offer the discounted adoptions just helps us get these animals out of the shelter and into happy homes.”

Salvago also says GBHS is still operating at reduced hours because they’re in need of volunteers. If you’d like to help out, visit their website to learn more.

