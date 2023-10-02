First Alert Weather: Sunshine, above average temperatures today to start the first week of October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! We are starting out the day with cool and near-average temperatures. Most of us are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures are slightly cooler than Sunday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear sky. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a few clouds possible. Temperatures are forecast to climb above average with most of us in the mid 80s. Our average high for October 2nd is 81. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, so you don’t have to worry about muggy conditions. Winds today will likely come from the east at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we should remain mostly clear and dry with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by 7 p.m. CDT.

Above Average Temperatures Expected Through Thursday: The weather pattern won’t change too much between Tuesday through Thursday. We will likely see morning temperatures cool into the low to mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Most of us will end up with highs between 84-89 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. We should see plenty of sunshine Tuesday, but cloud cover will likely increase by Wednesday and Thursday as a strong cold front begins to develop to our west. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky Wednesday and a mostly cloudy sky Thursday. We will likely remain dry through Thursday with comfortable humidity levels. Humidity may increase a little Thursday into Friday as a cold front approaches into Alabama.

Future radar (WBRC FOX6 News)

Next Big Thing: It looks like a strong cold front will push through Central Alabama Friday. We should wake up Friday morning mostly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will likely remain mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for isolated showers. If you are hoping for a significant rainfall event, it doesn’t look likely. We could pick up a few hundredths of an inch of rain from this cold front at best. With increasing cloud cover, temperatures will likely end up a few degrees cooler with highs in the lower 80s Friday afternoon. A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday evening for high school football games, but I doubt we’ll see any major delays or issues.

Low temperatures next 7 days (WBRC FOX6 News)

Cool Weekend: If you were hoping for cool, fall temperatures, you’ll love the forecast for this upcoming weekend! We could see temperatures drop into the mid 50s Saturday morning. Cloud cover will likely decrease and give way to a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. It should feel wonderful! You’ll definitely need the jacket if you plan to be out Saturday evening. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 40s by Sunday morning. The last time we saw temperatures in the 40s was back on May 4, 2023. Sunday will likely end up sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It should be a beautiful fall weekend across Central Alabama!

Tropical Storm Philippe (WBRC FOX6 News)

Tropical Update: The only active storm out in the Atlantic is Tropical Storm Philippe. Rina is no longer a tropical system as it has weakened into a remnant low. Tropical Storm Philippe has sustained winds of 50 mph and pushing to the northwest at 7 mph. Philippe will likely produce rainy and windy conditions across the Lesser Antilles today as it slowly moves to the northwest. It will likely turn north and move out into the Central Atlantic by the middle and end of the week. The latest forecast keeps Philippe southeast of Bermuda as a hurricane. Philippe could intensify with winds up to 85 mph by Friday, but it will likely remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and away from the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The areas we normally have to watch in October for tropical development is the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

