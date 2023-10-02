Dr. David Hicks announced as new Health Officer for Jefferson County Department of Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. David Hicks was announced as the 12th Health Officer for the Jefferson County Department of Health on Monday. He is the first African American to serve in this role.

Dr. Hicks is replacing Dr. Mark Wilson following his retirement.

Dr. Hicks said there are three areas he wants to focus on in his new role: legacy, health equity, and community partnerships. In his remarks, Dr. Hicks said the community should be able to obtain the highest level of health possible. He said they can’t do it alone and plans to lean into community partnerships and expand them even more.

“We had a strong tradition in Jefferson County for over 100 years of being in the forefront of all innovation for public health in our community. I see my role as building upon the legacy, not dismantling anything. But to continue the strong work of what already happened before me,” said Dr. Hicks.

Hicks said the first thing he plans to focus on in the role is the county’s new strategic plan. He said there will be opportunities for the public to get involved to help create the Community Health Assessment.

