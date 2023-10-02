LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Disney sued for ‘injurious wedgie’ at theme park

Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.
Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, claiming an “injurious wedgie” from a waterslide sent her to the hospital.

In her lawsuit, Emma McGuinness says the incident happened at Typhoon Lagoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, four years ago when said she went down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide, which Disney describes as an almost-vertical five-story fall.

McGuinness claims the attraction pushed her garments into her body, causing bleeding.

She says she went to the hospital in an ambulance and later sought gynecological repairs.

Her husband is suing too, effectively claiming the alleged harm to his wife’s body also affects him.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, not including “interest and costs.”

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old boy in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
BPD investigating Saturday homicide, one taken into custody
North Titusville Shooting
One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Traffic Crash
ALEA: All lanes open on I-459 South following early-morning crash

Latest News

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General...
Pentagon warns Congress it is running low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine
Dr. David Hicks new Health Officer for Jefferson County
Dr. David Hicks announced as new Health Officer for Jefferson County Department of Health
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023,...
Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old boy in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot