Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County’s Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a missing man.

Wesley Owen Weeks, Jr. 70, of Cullman was last seen around 2 p.m. October 2 in the area of County Road 1650, near Duck River.

Weeks was wearing a red t-shirt, black camouflage swim trunks, and grey Sketcher’s shoes.

He may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office or the Sheriff’s Office Main Line at 256-734-0342.

