Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Wesley Weeks, Jr. was last seen October 2.
Wesley Weeks, Jr. was last seen October 2.(Cullman Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County’s Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a missing man.

Wesley Owen Weeks, Jr. 70, of Cullman was last seen around 2 p.m. October 2 in the area of County Road 1650, near Duck River.

Weeks was wearing a red t-shirt, black camouflage swim trunks, and grey Sketcher’s shoes.

He may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office or the Sheriff’s Office Main Line at 256-734-0342.

