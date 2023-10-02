Creepy Cocktails: Pop up Halloween bar at Pilcrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All things creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and all together ooky are coming to a bar in Birmingham.

Numbskull, a St. Louis based Halloween pop-up bar, is bringing its spooky vibes to Pilcrow Cocktail Cellar October 2. The bar opens at 5 p.m.

For five years we have been whipping up sickly good cocktails and super spooky vibes in St. Louis, MO. What began as an intimate Halloween Pop-Up cocktail bar at one location under the name ‘Corpse Reviver’ now has venues throughout the midwest with locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Colombia, MO, and St. Louis, MO.”

The bar includes six spooky cocktails and two shots, all appropriately named.

Cocktails:

Inside Out Man

Ingredients:

Kentucky Bourbon

Sun Dried Tomato Sherry

Cocchi Torino Vermouth

Fig Leaf

Electrolytes

Pennywise Punch

Ingredients:

Forbidden Rice Gin

Haitian Rum

Salted Banana

Coconut Cream

Lemon

Death By Pumpkin

Ingredients:

Vodka

Coffee Liqueur

Amaro

Maple Pumpkin Puree

Half and Half

Green Cardamon

Nutmeg

Lobster Boy

Ingredients:

London Dry Gin

Red Bitter

Cranberry Vermouth

Rhubarb

Lime Acid

Lobster Oil

Human Canvas

Ingredients:

Mezcal

Squid Ink

Lillet Blanc

Aloe Vera

Falernum

Ghost Chile Bitters

Lime

Tattoo

The Executioner

Ingredients:

Rye Whiskey

Angostura Bitters

AllSpice Dram

Blueberry Grenadine

Coconut Cream

Lemon

Two shots, Trick or Treat, are also available.

