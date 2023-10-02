LawCall
Creepy Cocktails: Pop up Halloween bar at Pilcrow

Numbskull, a St. Louis based Halloween pop-up bar, is bringing its spooky vibes to Pilcrow...
Numbskull, a St. Louis based Halloween pop-up bar, is bringing its spooky vibes to Pilcrow Cocktail Cellar October 2. gy(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All things creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and all together ooky are coming to a bar in Birmingham.

Numbskull, a St. Louis based Halloween pop-up bar, is bringing its spooky vibes to Pilcrow Cocktail Cellar October 2. The bar opens at 5 p.m.

The bar includes six spooky cocktails and two shots, all appropriately named.

Cocktails:

Inside Out Man

Ingredients:

Kentucky Bourbon

Sun Dried Tomato Sherry

Cocchi Torino Vermouth

Fig Leaf

Electrolytes

Pennywise Punch

Ingredients:

Forbidden Rice Gin

Haitian Rum

Salted Banana

Coconut Cream

Lemon

Death By Pumpkin

Ingredients:

Vodka

Coffee Liqueur

Amaro

Maple Pumpkin Puree

Half and Half

Green Cardamon

Nutmeg

Lobster Boy

Ingredients:

London Dry Gin

Red Bitter

Cranberry Vermouth

Rhubarb

Lime Acid

Lobster Oil

Human Canvas

Ingredients:

Mezcal

Squid Ink

Lillet Blanc

Aloe Vera

Falernum

Ghost Chile Bitters

Lime

Tattoo

The Executioner

Ingredients:

Rye Whiskey

Angostura Bitters

AllSpice Dram

Blueberry Grenadine

Coconut Cream

Lemon

Two shots, Trick or Treat, are also available.

