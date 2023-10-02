Creepy Cocktails: Pop up Halloween bar at Pilcrow
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All things creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and all together ooky are coming to a bar in Birmingham.
Numbskull, a St. Louis based Halloween pop-up bar, is bringing its spooky vibes to Pilcrow Cocktail Cellar October 2. The bar opens at 5 p.m.
The bar includes six spooky cocktails and two shots, all appropriately named.
Cocktails:
Inside Out Man
Ingredients:
Kentucky Bourbon
Sun Dried Tomato Sherry
Cocchi Torino Vermouth
Fig Leaf
Electrolytes
Pennywise Punch
Ingredients:
Forbidden Rice Gin
Haitian Rum
Salted Banana
Coconut Cream
Lemon
Death By Pumpkin
Ingredients:
Vodka
Coffee Liqueur
Amaro
Maple Pumpkin Puree
Half and Half
Green Cardamon
Nutmeg
Lobster Boy
Ingredients:
London Dry Gin
Red Bitter
Cranberry Vermouth
Rhubarb
Lime Acid
Lobster Oil
Human Canvas
Ingredients:
Mezcal
Squid Ink
Lillet Blanc
Aloe Vera
Falernum
Ghost Chile Bitters
Lime
Tattoo
The Executioner
Ingredients:
Rye Whiskey
Angostura Bitters
AllSpice Dram
Blueberry Grenadine
Coconut Cream
Lemon
Two shots, Trick or Treat, are also available.
