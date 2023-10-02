Birmingham Land Bank launches pilot program for home ownership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those in Birmingham looking to become homeowners for the first time could have the process made easier for them.

The city’s land bank announcing they’re testing out a new program that connects these prospective homeowners with lenders and builders through a speedy process that will also revitalize parts of the city.

The Accelerated Home Ownership Program will put 25 families into new homes, and depending on how this test run goes, the land bank aims to expand it to even more people.

“It creates a pathway to home ownership for not only Birmingham residents but anyone who wants to call Birmingham home,” said Caroline Douglas, the Executive Director of Birmingham Land Bank.

Also abbreviated as AHOP, the program is part of the city’s initiative to have 2,500 new homes in the city by 2025.

“We understand that a lot of families are hardworking and can own a home, but haven’t thought about that possibility. We want to increase the number of home owners, especially in our community,” Douglas said.

Birmingham Land Bank, which helps people obtain property for development, is playing a major role.

“What we wanted to do was turn it on it head a bit. If we then could create a partnership with a lender and a builder to then do that work in terms of building that for you but you qualify for it on your own, that way we see a quicker return on what we invested,” said Douglas.

The program will be tested in the Fountain Heights neighborhood, and Douglas says they’ve received nearly twice that amount in applicants. Right now, they’re working on processing and selecting who will be the first to participate.

“We want to test who’s interested, we want to understand what our demographic looks like and we want to understand better how we can build out communities as the Birmingham Land Bank. And so we plan on making it a full program after we finish this first 25 study it figure out what we can do better and then open it up citywide,” she said.

Although only 25 families will be selected for this pilot program, Douglas encourages anyone who is interested to go online and apply. The 25 homes are expected to be completed within six months from the start of construction.

