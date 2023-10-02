LawCall
Birmingham City Schools encouraging 3rd grade reading proficiency

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time since Alabama’s Literacy Act took effect in 2019, the state is introducing a new requirement. If your 3rd grader can’t read on a 3rd grade level by the end of the school year, they’ll likely have to repeat the grade.

Birmingham City School leaders say they are working hard to ensure their students are prepared.

Board of Education President Neonta Williams says more than 700 students in the district are in 3rd grade and they are getting paired with mentors to help with individual, one-on-one reading help. This is in addition to the many resources offered by BCS partners, including the City and United Way.

Williams says parents at home can also help in ensuring your child is reading on grade level by reading with them at home.

“Not only are they reading to the students for 10-15 minutes per day, but allow the students to read back to them and then discuss so that they can actually process -- what have they read?” she explains. “The cognitive thinking, the understanding of what they’ve actually read really transitions well into obviously taking the standardized exams.”

The school system is asking for the community to help with the reading effort too through Page Pals. Local businesses or organizations can adopt a school by providing financial resources and volunteering time reading with the students.

