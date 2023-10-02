LawCall
ADEM and ALEA issuing information cards for traveling on water

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Alabama state agencies are teaming up to help make our waterways safer, and they need your help to do it.

ALEA, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and ADEM, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, are working together when it comes to alerting you to problems in state bodies of water.

ADEM has supplied ALEA’s marine patrol division with cards that have QR codes on them.

When scanned, they’ll provide information that boaters, anglers and swimmers might need to know about waterways around Alabama.

That includes sewage spills, treated sewage discharges, fish consumption advisories, coastal beach monitoring and more things you might need to know about being on the water.

Marine troopers are now passing them out to folks to make their time on the water safer.

“If you are out on the water, and you witness any type of spillage, or any type of fish kill or if you want to know about fish quality or water quality you can scan that. And along with us monitoring it, ADEM will be monitoring it and we’ll be able to go in together and ensure that we have better water quality for the community on bodies of water,” explained Freddie Ingram with the Alabama State Troopers.

These cards are also useful because if you run into an environmental problem on the water, you can contact authorities immediately to take action to fix that problem.

For more information, click here, or contact ADEM’s assistance phone line at 334-271-7700.

