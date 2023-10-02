19-year-old shot, killed in Bessemer Friday night

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who was shot and killed during a reported assault Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says 19-year-old Mauryce Santel Knox, Jr., of Birmingham, was shot in the 300 block of 16th Street South on Friday, Sept. 29 at approximately 8:33 p.m.

Knox, Jr. was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

The Bessemer Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

If you have any information, contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411.

