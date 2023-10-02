LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

19-year-old shot, killed in Bessemer Friday night

19-year-old shot, killed in Bessemer Friday night
19-year-old shot, killed in Bessemer Friday night(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who was shot and killed during a reported assault Friday night has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says 19-year-old Mauryce Santel Knox, Jr., of Birmingham, was shot in the 300 block of 16th Street South on Friday, Sept. 29 at approximately 8:33 p.m.

Knox, Jr. was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m.

The Bessemer Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

If you have any information, contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old boy in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
BPD investigating Saturday homicide, one taken into custody
North Titusville Shooting
One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Traffic Crash
ALEA: All lanes open on I-459 South following early-morning crash

Latest News

Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old boy in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Source: WBRC video
Gadsden State holds ribbon cutting for building renovations
Source: WBRC video
Shelby County Schools releases new strategic plan
Source: WBRC video
Shelby County Schools looking to hire more nurses