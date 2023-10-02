LawCall
$16M in Children’s Trust Fund grants to help Alabama organizations fight child abuse, neglect

Organizations across Alabama are about to share more than $16 million in grants awarded by the state’s Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention’s Children’s Trust Fund.(WEEK)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Organizations across Alabama are about to share more than $16 million in grants awarded by the state’s Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention’s Children’s Trust Fund.

“We are proud to announce the programs funded for 2023-2024,” said Sallye Longshore, Director of the Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention. “These community-based programs advocate for children and the strengthening of families. We support programs with ongoing training, technical assistance, and fiscal transparency. These programs work together to provide children and families with the needed resources and services to prevent child maltreatment. Working together, we support building stronger families and healthier communities.”

The organizations will provide children and families with the education and support needed to thrive in their local communities, the department said.

The Children’s Trust Fund provides annual funding to community-based programs across the state that are dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect. For 2023-24, the agency awarded 198 grants to 113 organizations across the state covering a range of prevention efforts, including parent education, home visiting, fatherhood, mentoring, respite care, and community awareness programs.

Children’s Trust Fund partnered with the University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Science and the Center for Business and Economic Research, Culverhouse College of Business, to release the 2021 study on the enormous intervention cost.

Services associated with child abuse and neglect incidents are estimated to cost taxpayers $3.7 billion annually. Based on this report and the number of first-time child maltreatment incidences reported, the average intervention cost is $368,416 per case.

In contrast, prevention is much more cost-effective. The average cost per participant in an ADCANP/CTF-funded program is $53 for adults and $11 for youth.

