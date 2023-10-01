LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

University of Alabama professor weighs in on homebuying as mortgage rates hit all-time high

Bennie Waller, a real estate professor with the University of Alabama, says you might not want to hold your breath for rates to come down.
Should you wait out the current housing market?
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Housing demand is cooling off as mortgage rates hit the highest levels seen in over two decades. Many may be wondering whether they should wait to buy a home.

Bennie Waller, a real estate professor with the University of Alabama, says you might not want to hold your breath for those rates to come down.

As of Thursday, the 30-year rate averaged 7.31%, the highest rates have been. For context, just one year ago the average was about 5.6%.

Waller says first-time homebuyers or those looking to trade up can’t get the product they need because of interest rates.

I asked Waller whether buyers should wait if possible. He says there might not be much use in that.

“If you think that it’s the home you want, if you’re committed to being there or you think you’re going to be there for an extended period of time, I don’t think you’re going to see too much relief from these high interest rates in the next five, six, seven, maybe even the next decade,” he says.

Waller also says he believes the high mortgage rates are also going to effect rental prices, because more people will not qualify for loans, or not want to apply for one with such a high rate.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Nicholas Lynch
Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Moundville home, stabs her current boyfriend and kills her dog, police say
A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home

Latest News

The 12th-ranked Crimson Tide travel to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs.
Alabama defeats Mississippi State for 16th consecutive time, roll to 40-17 victory
City leaders are addressing the thousands of lots in Birmingham that are overgrown.
City leaders explain Birmingham’s weed bill
West Birmingham Fire
Birmingham Fire and Rescue battling fire in West Birmingham
Yellawood 500 Forecast
First Alert Weather: Hot, sunny Sunday with cooler temperatures possible later next week