Train stopped in Helena, police unsure of when train will move

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police are advising citizens to take an alternate route on Cunningham Drive due to a train being stopped at the SR 261 crossing near Beef O’ Brady’s.

Helena Police say they no control over the train not being able to move, and do not have a current timeframe of when the train will move again.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

