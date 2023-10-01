LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

No. 1 Georgia rallies late to escape Auburn with the 27-20 win

Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers comes up clutch to overcome Auburn’s upset bid
Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers comes up clutch to overcome Auburn’s upset bid
By Jake Stansell
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - No. 1 Georgia was on the ropes in Saturday afternoon’s clash against the Auburn Tigers inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. However, after a late rally where the Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers took over followed by a late interception, the Bulldogs escaped the Plains with a 27-20 win.

Auburn did just about everything right in this game except in covering Brock Bowers. Late in the game Bowers scored the go-ahead touchdown which also proved to be the game winner.

After the game, Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze mentioned Auburn’s struggles on third down on both sides of the ball.

The energy shifted to start the second half where Auburn was able to recover a fumble shortly after the opening kick and score a quick touchdown to go up 17-10. Late in the game, Bowers stepped up as he finished with 157 receiving yards and the lone touchdown that would give the Bulldogs the lead. Auburn had a great look on the final drive of the game to possibly even the score and force overtime, but a late interception from Georgia’s Malaki Starks on Payton Thorne’s pass attempt on fourth-and-nine would seal the win for the two-time defending national champs.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
1120 N Chalkville Rd. Trussville, Alabama
3 men injured after Friday night shooting on interstate
North Titusville Shooting
One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
All lanes back open after crash shut down I-65 in Shelby County
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school

Latest News

The 12th-ranked Crimson Tide travel to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs.
Alabama defeats Mississippi State for 16th consecutive time, roll to 40-17 victory
WBRC Sideline Fan of the Week - Kristi Deerman
WBRC Sideline Fan of the Week - Kristi Deerman
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Georgia uses late touchdown to take down Auburn in dramatic fashion
WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline: Week 5 AHSAA final football scores