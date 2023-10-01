No. 1 Georgia rallies late to escape Auburn with the 27-20 win

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - No. 1 Georgia was on the ropes in Saturday afternoon’s clash against the Auburn Tigers inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. However, after a late rally where the Bulldogs star tight end Brock Bowers took over followed by a late interception, the Bulldogs escaped the Plains with a 27-20 win.

Auburn did just about everything right in this game except in covering Brock Bowers. Late in the game Bowers scored the go-ahead touchdown which also proved to be the game winner.

After the game, Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze mentioned Auburn’s struggles on third down on both sides of the ball.

The energy shifted to start the second half where Auburn was able to recover a fumble shortly after the opening kick and score a quick touchdown to go up 17-10. Late in the game, Bowers stepped up as he finished with 157 receiving yards and the lone touchdown that would give the Bulldogs the lead. Auburn had a great look on the final drive of the game to possibly even the score and force overtime, but a late interception from Georgia’s Malaki Starks on Payton Thorne’s pass attempt on fourth-and-nine would seal the win for the two-time defending national champs.

