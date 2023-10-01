First Alert Weather: Rain-free conditions expected to continue through mid week; warm afternoon temperatures ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High pressure continues controlling the weather across the region with east / northeasterly winds and mild, dry conditions which will remain through the afternoon. Other than a few fog areas, especially around larger water bodies, no early morning weather-related travel problems are expected.

Rain free conditions are expected to continue through most of the week as the area of high pressure continues to be the dominant weather feature across the region. The dry air mass will lead to low humidity and warm afternoons through the mid-week period before a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms returns ahead of an approaching front Thursday and Friday. Until then, afternoon highs will continue to around 85° with overnight lows near 60°.

Car vs air temperature (WBRC)

UV index forecast (WBRC)

The weather pattern begins to change for the second half of the week as an area of low pressure and accompanying front move toward the southeast from the Plains States. The amount of moisture return prior to the system approaching will determine the possibility of more elevated rain chances, but at the moment limited rain is expected. Long-range forecast models continue seeing some cooler temperatures arriving by the upcoming weekend.

Muggy meter (WBRC)

Expected foliage (WBRC)

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Philippe and Rina continue to maintain Tropical Storm status in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Philippe to strengthen into a hurricane this week, but turn north away from the East Coast while Rina is expected to be downgraded to a Tropical Depression later this week.

Tropical Season in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico continue through November 30.

