City leaders explain Birmingham’s weed bill

"Weed Bill" could help clean up neighborhood eyesores
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Overgrown and blighted lots around Birmingham have been the topic of conversation this week since Mayor Randall Woodfin posted on social media about the nearly 10,000 properties the city is responsible for maintaining.

He says 6,200 of those lots are actually private properties the city is asked to maintain through something known as the ‘weed bill,’ but what exactly is that?

City Councilor Hunter Williams says when you have an overgrown lot, the city will send out an inspector. If they find the lot is not in compliance with city code, they will send a notice to the property owner to get it cut within a certain number of days.

Williams says when it’s not fixed, the lot is voted on by the council and turned over to the ‘weed bill.’ The city can then legally go on the private property and maintain it by cutting the grass and weeds.

“The city will on the backend put a lien on that property so that whoever is responsible that should have been maintaining the lot, that was notified and failed to maintain the lot, will hopefully one day reimburse the city when that piece of property is sold or to get rid of the lien,” said Williams.

Williams says they vote on several hundred lots every single week so that number will just continue growing. He adds it will take all hands on deck to get this problem under control.

The mayor has said in council meetings that the city isn’t going to pursue anyone for trespassing if you’re cutting a lawn next door.

