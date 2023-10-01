LawCall
ALEA: Lane closures on I-459 South following early Sunday morning crash

Lanes are closed near the 16 mile marker on I-459 Southbound
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several lanes are closed on Interstate 459 after an early morning crash on Sunday.

Around 6:24 a.m. on Oct. 1, a multi-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 459 near the 16 mile marker. The middle southbound lane is the only southbound lane open at this time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Fire and police are currently on the scene to assist with traffic. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is monitoring the situation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

