Alabama defeats Mississippi State for 16th consecutive time, roll to 40-17 victory

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide were back on the road this week in Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC West showdown. The 12th ranked Tide traveled to Starkville for their first SEC matchup of the season.

FIRST QUARTER

The Tide went with quarterback Jalen Milroe again on Saturday after he led the Tide to a win last Saturday over Ole Miss.

After a four-play, -2 yard first offensive possession for the Tide, the Alabama defense got the offense back on the field quickly after forcing a quick Mississippi State three and out. However, Alabama struggled to move the ball on offense again, going just three plays for two yards on their second possession of the quarter.

After another three and out from the Bulldogs, a possession that saw them go for -4 yards, the Tide offense finally got on track. After a 3-yard run by Jase McClellan to begin the drive, Jalen Milroe got the Tide near midfield with a 14-yard run of his own. Then, on 1st & 10 from their own 47-yard line, Jalen Milroe took a 53-yard carry to the house for the first Alabama touchdown of the game.

Then, on the next Mississippi State possession, the Tide kept the momentum going. A tipped Will Rogers pass was intercepted by Chris Braswell, who took it all the way to the house for the second Alabama touchdown of the first quarter.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

Alabama - 14

Mississippi State - 0

SECOND QUARTER

Mississippi State had the ball in their possession to begin the second quarter. After an 12-play, 62 yard drive, Mississippi State got on the board after a 31-yard field goal from Kyle Ferrie, making it a 14-3 game. The Tide responded with a field goal of their own on their next possession after a 48-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

After Alabama extended the lead to 17-3, Mississippi State got their offense back on track. Will Rogers connected with Jeffery Pittman for 22 yards on a crucial 3rd & 8. After two-yard run and an incomplete pass on first and second down, Mississippi State converted another 3rd & 8, this time on a 10-yard run from Jo’Quavious Marks. Will Rogers then completed another pass to Antonio Hollman for 13 yards, setting up a 15-yard touchdown run by Mike Wright, making it a 17-10 ballgame.

After the Bulldogs touchdown, Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense responded accordingly. The Crimson Tide faced a crucial 3rd & 6 on their own 39-yard line before Jalen Milroe completed a pass to Amari Niblack for an 18-yard gain. Milroe and the Tide offense then continued to push the ball down the field, getting all the way down to the Bulldog 2-yard line to set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Jase McClellan, putting the Tide back up by 14.

Mississippi State got the ball back with 1:07 left in the first half, looking to cut back into the Alabama lead. However, the Tide quickly changed the momentum again, intercepting Will Rogers for the second time of the half, this time by Jihaad Campbell.

After getting the ball back, Alabama looked to expand on their lead going into halftime, and they did just that. After a 4-yard run from Roydell Williams, Jalen Milroe connected with Isaiah Bond for 17-yards down to the Bulldog 10-yard line. Then, Milroe took 10-yard carry into the endzone for his second touchdown rush of the half.

HALFTIME

Alabama - 31

Mississippi State - 10

THIRD QUARTER

Mississippi State received the ball to begin the second half and needed some sort of spark on offense to get back in the game. Well, that’s exactly what they got. Will Rogers led the Bulldog offense straight down the field early in the second quarter, and after an 18-yard Jeffery Pittman run that gave the Bulldogs a 1st & goal on the Alabama 4-yard line, he was able to cap off the drive himself with a 1-yard receiving touchdown catch from Rogers to put the Bulldogs on the board early in the 3rd quarter.

The Tide took the field for their first drive of the second half, and Jalen Milroe quickly found Amari Niblack for a 23-yard gain to midfield. After a few runs from Jalen Milroe and Roydell Williams, the Tide offense stalled out on the Mississippi State 20-yard-line, settling for a 38-yard field-goal from Will Reichard, extending the Alabama lead to 34-17.

The two sides exchanged punts on their next drives, and ended the 3rd quarter with Alabama still on top.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

Alabama - 34

Mississippi State - 17

FOURTH QUARTER

Mississippi State was looking to get back in the game in the fourth quarter, but struggled to move the ball on their first drive of the quarter. However, knowing they needed to get back in the game, the Bulldogs attempted to convert a 4th & 11 from their own 42-yard line, but were sacked all the way back on their own 34.

Alabama, looking to close the game out, was unable to move the ball very far on their next drive, only going 6-plays for 18-yards, and settling for another Will Reichard field-goal, this time from 34-yards out.

Now down 37-17, Will Rogers and the Mississippi State offense went back out on the field looking for one final chance to get back into the game. However, after a couple completions, Rogers was intercepted for the third time of the night, effectively ending the game. Alabama ran 4-plays for 4-yards on their next drive, and sent Will Reichard back out on the field for yet another field goal, this time with it being good from 48-yards.

END OF THE GAME

Alabama - 40

Mississippi State - 17

Alabama will be back on the field next week in College Station, Texas, taking on Texas A&M. Kickoff is slated for 2:30.

