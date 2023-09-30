WBRC Sideline: Week 5 AHSAA final football scores
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below is the AHSAA football scoreboard for Week 5 results of Thursday and Friday high school football games.
CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 34, Robertsdale 6
Auburn 13, Ramsay 7
Austin 38, Gardendale 7
Dothan 35, Baker 14
Florence 27, Minor 14
Hewitt-Trussville 62, Huffman 0
Huntsville 53, Mae Jemison 25
Mary Montgomery 45, Baldwin County 14
Percy Julian 26, Carver-Montgomery 14
Prattville 28, Stanhope Elmore 20
CLASS 6A
Benjamin Russell 34, Smiths Station 23
Briarwood Christian 21, Oak Mountain 0
Center Point 42, Fairfield 20
Chilton County 28, Tallassee 6
Clay-Chalkville 36, Thompson 33
Fort Payne 38, Arab 14
Hartselle 22, Oxford 21
Helena 49, Jackson-Olin 6
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 32, Gadsden 3
Homewood 10, Pinson Valley 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, St. Michael Catholic 31
Mortimer Jordan 24, Cullman 20
Mountain Brook 34, Hoover 24
Muscle Shoals 42, James Clemens 28
Park Crossing 6, Selma 0
Pelham 27, Chelsea 7
Saraland 70, Foley 20
Shades Valley 41, Bessemer City 40
Sidney Lanier 47, Jasper 30
Spanish Fort 35, Daphne 27
St. Paul’s Episcopal 40, Faith Academy 7
Theodore 16, Opelika 10
Wetumpka 34, Greenville 31
CLASS 5A
Ardmore 41, Elkmont 14
B.C. Rain 49, Davidson 35
Biloxi (MS) 55, LeFlore 22
Carver-Birmingham 40. Dallas County 7
Central, Clay County 48, Alexandria 13
Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Aliceville 6
Charles Henderson 36, Saint James 13
Elberta 43, Northview (Fl) 26
Elmore County 50, St. Clair County 14
Eufaula 46, Pell City 32
Gulf Shores 37, Murphy 14
Guntersville 38, Buckhorn 7
Hayden 30, Ashville 20
Headland 20, Pike County 0
Holtville 32, West Blocton 27
Leeds 48, Sylacauga 14
Moody 49, Shelby County 6
Pleasant Grove 22, Parker 21
Rehobeth 39, Opp 20
Sardis 21, Brewer 14
Scottsboro 56, Priceville 21
Southside 48, Boaz 45
Valley 40, Russell County 14
Wenonah 54, Holt 0
West Point 27, Douglas 26
Williamson 14, Blount 12
CLASS 4A
American Christian 44, Northridge 36
Andalusia 27, Bibb County 10
Anniston 14, Piedmont 9
Bullock County 46, Red Level 12
Cherokee County 56, Munford 10
Corner 42, Fultondale 21
Curry 61, Vina 14
Deshler 33, Colbert County 26
Escambia County 41, Monroe County 6
Geneva 49, Geneva County 8
Hanceville 32, Lawrence County 17
Handley 42, Lanett 27
Jacksonville 51, Ohatchee 6
Montevallo 21, Jemison 20
Montgomery Catholic 42, Demopolis 0
New Hope 40, Decatur Heritage 7
Oneonta 28, Springville 21
Sipsey Valley 21, Oak, Grove 14
St. John Paul II Catholic 40, North Jackson 26
West Limestone 20, East Limestone 7
Westminster Christian 71, Central-Florence 54
Wilcox Central 38, Central-Hayneville 0
CLASS 3A
Alabama Christian 28, Montgomery Academy 20
Ashford 13, Slocomb 7
Childersburg 16, Vincent 14
Clements 63, DAR 6
Daleville 38, Barbour County 8
Excel 35, J.U. Blacksher 12
Fayette County 55, Marion County 28
Glencoe 49, Holly Pond 0
Gordo 52, Pickens County 8
Greensboro 6, R.C. Hatch 0
Hokes Bluff 42, White Plains 14
Houston Academy 49, Abbeville 0
J.B. Pennington 41, Cleveland 0
Lauderdale County 41, Lexington 20
Madison Academy 63, Madison County 7
Mars Hill Bible 27, Russellville 24
Mobile Christian 39, Orange Beach 6
Oakman 34, Winterboro 6
Phil Campbell 52, Carbon Hill 13
Prattville Christian 30, Beulah 21
Southside-Selma 22, Keith 0
Trinity Presbyterian 41, Marbury 14
Walter Wellborn 40, Talladega 7
Weaver 55, Asbury 6
Westbrook Christian 56, Section 12
Winfield 50, Hamilton 0
CLASS 2A
Ariton 34, Straughn 21
B.B. Comer 42, Saks 0
Chickasaw 32, McIntosh 22
Cold Springs 44, Shoals Christian 12
Collinsville 47, Hason 0
Fyffe 49, Plainview 14
Goshen 41, Kinston 7
G.W. Long 62, Dale County 25
Hatton 34, East Lawrence 30
Highland Home 46, Brantley 0
Horseshoe Bend 47, Fayetteville 14
Isabella 33, Billingsley 6
Lamar Cunty 42, Berry 6
Locust Fork 52, Susan Moore 6
Luverne 42, Calhoun 6
Pike Liberal Arts 31, Notasulga 8
Pisgah 40, Sylvania 34
Reeltown 68, Cleburne County 3
Sheffield 42, Waterloo 0
Sulligent 41, South Lamar 12
Tanner 21, Columbia 3
Tuscaloosa Academy 42, University Charter School 20
Washington County 40, Fruitdale 13 (corrected)
West End 27, Sand Rock 13
Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 0
Class 1A
Addison 22, Good Hope 17
Brilliant 40, Phillips 6
Cedar Bluff 7, Spring Garden 6
Cherokee 70, Tharptown 28
Coosa Christian 1, Heritage Academy (MS) 0, forfeit
Elba 57, Providence Christian 20
Florala 20, Samson 8
Georgiana 54, J.F. Shields 0
Hackleburg 28, Red Bay 14
Houston County 14, Graceville (FL) 8
Leroy 42, St. Luke’s Episcopal 10
Lynn 49, Tarrant 14
Millry 28, Clarke County 14
Ragland 39, Pleasant Valley 6
Southern Choctaw 36, Marengo 28
Talladega County Central 33, Sumiton Christian 8
Valley Head 61, Ider 14
Victory Christian 44, Gaylesville 14
Woodville 42, Brindlee Mountain 0
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.