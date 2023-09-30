WBRC Sideline: Week 5 AHSAA final football scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Below is the AHSAA football scoreboard for Week 5 results of Thursday and Friday high school football games.

CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 34, Robertsdale 6

Auburn 13, Ramsay 7

Austin 38, Gardendale 7

Dothan 35, Baker 14

Florence 27, Minor 14

Hewitt-Trussville 62, Huffman 0

Huntsville 53, Mae Jemison 25

Mary Montgomery 45, Baldwin County 14

Percy Julian 26, Carver-Montgomery 14

Prattville 28, Stanhope Elmore 20

CLASS 6A

Benjamin Russell 34, Smiths Station 23

Briarwood Christian 21, Oak Mountain 0

Center Point 42, Fairfield 20

Chilton County 28, Tallassee 6

Clay-Chalkville 36, Thompson 33

Fort Payne 38, Arab 14

Hartselle 22, Oxford 21

Helena 49, Jackson-Olin 6

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 32, Gadsden 3

Homewood 10, Pinson Valley 7

McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, St. Michael Catholic 31

Mortimer Jordan 24, Cullman 20

Mountain Brook 34, Hoover 24

Muscle Shoals 42, James Clemens 28

Park Crossing 6, Selma 0

Pelham 27, Chelsea 7

Saraland 70, Foley 20

Shades Valley 41, Bessemer City 40

Sidney Lanier 47, Jasper 30

Spanish Fort 35, Daphne 27

St. Paul’s Episcopal 40, Faith Academy 7

Theodore 16, Opelika 10

Wetumpka 34, Greenville 31

CLASS 5A

Ardmore 41, Elkmont 14

B.C. Rain 49, Davidson 35

Biloxi (MS) 55, LeFlore 22

Carver-Birmingham 40. Dallas County 7

Central, Clay County 48, Alexandria 13

Central-Tuscaloosa 55, Aliceville 6

Charles Henderson 36, Saint James 13

Elberta 43, Northview (Fl) 26

Elmore County 50, St. Clair County 14

Eufaula 46, Pell City 32

Gulf Shores 37, Murphy 14

Guntersville 38, Buckhorn 7

Hayden 30, Ashville 20

Headland 20, Pike County 0

Holtville 32, West Blocton 27

Leeds 48, Sylacauga 14

Moody 49, Shelby County 6

Pleasant Grove 22, Parker 21

Rehobeth 39, Opp 20

Sardis 21, Brewer 14

Scottsboro 56, Priceville 21

Southside 48, Boaz 45

Valley 40, Russell County 14

Wenonah 54, Holt 0

West Point 27, Douglas 26

Williamson 14, Blount 12

CLASS 4A

American Christian 44, Northridge 36

Andalusia 27, Bibb County 10

Anniston 14, Piedmont 9

Bullock County 46, Red Level 12

Cherokee County 56, Munford 10

Corner 42, Fultondale 21

Curry 61, Vina 14

Deshler 33, Colbert County 26

Escambia County 41, Monroe County 6

Geneva 49, Geneva County 8

Hanceville 32, Lawrence County 17

Handley 42, Lanett 27

Jacksonville 51, Ohatchee 6

Montevallo 21, Jemison 20

Montgomery Catholic 42, Demopolis 0

New Hope 40, Decatur Heritage 7

Oneonta 28, Springville 21

Sipsey Valley 21, Oak, Grove 14

St. John Paul II Catholic 40, North Jackson 26

West Limestone 20, East Limestone 7

Westminster Christian 71, Central-Florence 54

Wilcox Central 38, Central-Hayneville 0

CLASS 3A

Alabama Christian 28, Montgomery Academy 20

Ashford 13, Slocomb 7

Childersburg 16, Vincent 14

Clements 63, DAR 6

Daleville 38, Barbour County 8

Excel 35, J.U. Blacksher 12

Fayette County 55, Marion County 28

Glencoe 49, Holly Pond 0

Gordo 52, Pickens County 8

Greensboro 6, R.C. Hatch 0

Hokes Bluff 42, White Plains 14

Houston Academy 49, Abbeville 0

J.B. Pennington 41, Cleveland 0

Lauderdale County 41, Lexington 20

Madison Academy 63, Madison County 7

Mars Hill Bible 27, Russellville 24

Mobile Christian 39, Orange Beach 6

Oakman 34, Winterboro 6

Phil Campbell 52, Carbon Hill 13

Prattville Christian 30, Beulah 21

Southside-Selma 22, Keith 0

Trinity Presbyterian 41, Marbury 14

Walter Wellborn 40, Talladega 7

Weaver 55, Asbury 6

Westbrook Christian 56, Section 12

Winfield 50, Hamilton 0

CLASS 2A

Ariton 34, Straughn 21

B.B. Comer 42, Saks 0

Chickasaw 32, McIntosh 22

Cold Springs 44, Shoals Christian 12

Collinsville 47, Hason 0

Fyffe 49, Plainview 14

Goshen 41, Kinston 7

G.W. Long 62, Dale County 25

Hatton 34, East Lawrence 30

Highland Home 46, Brantley 0

Horseshoe Bend 47, Fayetteville 14

Isabella 33, Billingsley 6

Lamar Cunty 42, Berry 6

Locust Fork 52, Susan Moore 6

Luverne 42, Calhoun 6

Pike Liberal Arts 31, Notasulga 8

Pisgah 40, Sylvania 34

Reeltown 68, Cleburne County 3

Sheffield 42, Waterloo 0

Sulligent 41, South Lamar 12

Tanner 21, Columbia 3

Tuscaloosa Academy 42, University Charter School 20

Washington County 40, Fruitdale 13 (corrected)

West End 27, Sand Rock 13

Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 0

Class 1A

Addison 22, Good Hope 17

Brilliant 40, Phillips 6

Cedar Bluff 7, Spring Garden 6

Cherokee 70, Tharptown 28

Coosa Christian 1, Heritage Academy (MS) 0, forfeit

Elba 57, Providence Christian 20

Florala 20, Samson 8

Georgiana 54, J.F. Shields 0

Hackleburg 28, Red Bay 14

Houston County 14, Graceville (FL) 8

Leroy 42, St. Luke’s Episcopal 10

Lynn 49, Tarrant 14

Millry 28, Clarke County 14

Ragland 39, Pleasant Valley 6

Southern Choctaw 36, Marengo 28

Talladega County Central 33, Sumiton Christian 8

Valley Head 61, Ider 14

Victory Christian 44, Gaylesville 14

Woodville 42, Brindlee Mountain 0

