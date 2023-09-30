LawCall
Shelby County receives a grant to help lower income areas

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County is planning to spend millions to help improve the quality of life in lower income areas.

The county is getting a $1 million a year for the next three years to help 13 cities. The community development block grant will help areas in need like the city of Wilton, who needs water infrastructure improvements.

The funding will go towards projects like infrastructure, water, sewers, and recreation facilities. These funds will replace funding the county, and many of the cities were receiving from ADECA.

Right now, the county is developing a policy board that will represent cities like Montevallo, Vincent, Wilsonville, Columbiana. That board will develop a plan and decide which projects get priority.

Christie Hester, the Shelby County Director of Development Services said, “As a part of the next steps, we will also have a needs assessment that we will be reaching out to the communities so that we can identify those projects that are needed in the communities and then that will be incorporated into the plan and reaching out to stake holders.”

The county hopes to have the plans ready within the next year and have the funding by October 1, 2024.

