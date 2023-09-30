One in critical condition after being shot in Birmingham, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is in critical condition after being shot in the North Titusville neighborhood of Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials, a 59-year-old male was shot multiple times and has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

At this time, there are no suspects and an investigation is underway.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

