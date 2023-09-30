Motorcycle club hosts benefit ride to help a struggling Shelby Co. family

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County family needs your help and support after a gunshot wound almost killed 23-year-old Bronson Britnell.

Britnell survived after being shot, and after being released from the hospital, the family has been struggling to keep up with his care. A benefit ride is being held in a few weeks to raise money to help the family.

On October 8, the Unaltered Motorcycle Club is hosting a benefit ride for Bronson that will start and end at the Alabaster Jim ‘N Nicks. Anybody and everybody are invited and every dollar raised will go to help out Bronson’s family.

Joni Williams and Christy Edmondson, friends of the family, said, “We had a conversation with Heidi Bronson’s mom about two days ago and she was in tears.”

Heidi is a single parent of two, and for months she has been struggling financially to support her family after the accident.

“There’s trips to the doctor, there’s wheelchairs, there’s hospital beds, there’s therapy. I mean there’s gas, food, just about anything you can imagine,” Edmondson said.

A few weeks after Bronson’s accident, the motorcycle club reached out to Heidi about hosting a benefit ride.

“We decided ‘hey we want to do this, and we want to help out.’ Riding motorcycles is what we love, and we love to help people so we can do both,” Williams said.

Christy and Joni said the more people that come out, the more money they can possibly raise to support this family.

“She’s depending on the lord to help get her through and she sees this as one of the ways god is providing,” Edmondson said.

Registration for the ride will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The ride will begin at 11:30 and will run down Highway 31 to Highway 25 through Columbiana and Wilsonville, and then back to Alabaster.

If you’re interested in donating to the family, head HERE for more information.

There is also a spin save go on Bronson’s healing updates Facebook page for more donations.

