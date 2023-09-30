Jefferson Co. set to spend $25M on new animal control facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After years of overcrowding, the Birmingham Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Control will be getting a new campus.

County commissioners are talking about spending $25 million on a new facility.

The new and improved facility will house the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Animal Control. GBHS leaders say they are very excited about the project.

The new 38,000 square foot facility will be built on seven acres along Sydney Drive and Lucerne Lake.

The idea is that together, GBHS and the county can create a campus of compassion that could offer an adoption center, a shelter hospital, animal food warehouse, temporary boarding spaces for animals during disasters and more.

While we still don’t have a timetable for when the building work will begin, Humane Society leaders say they’ve needed more space for close to five years and now county leaders say it is closer than ever.

“We desperately need a new up to date facility. We are rapidly completing the plans and we do have a budget of $25 million approved for that project and we are very excited to get that done,” said Jefferson County Manager Cal Markert.

