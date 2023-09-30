LawCall
Hillcrest High School teacher arrested on sexual abuse of a child

Edward Stanley Kramarczyk
Edward Stanley Kramarczyk(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A teacher in the Tuscaloosa County School System was arrested this week on charges of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Edward Stanley Kramarczyk, who is a teacher at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa, was arrested by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office this week on multiple sexual abuse charges. The victim in the case was not a student at Hillcrest High School.

According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a report was made to the Violent Crimes Unit Sexual Assault Section that a former juvenile household member of Kramarczyk was sexually assaulted by him in the past year.

After receiving the report, investigators began to work on the case, and developed enough evidence to charge Kramarczyk on September 28. Officials say that Kramarczyk had access to children through his occupation as a teacher, as a foster parent in the past, and may have had access to children through other social groups. Investigators, the Tuscaloosa County School System, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources are following up with Kramarczyk’s past to see if there are any other possible victims.

Officials are encouraging that anyone who may have been a victim, or know of any possible abuse by Kramarczyk to any other victim, to please contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

The Tuscaloosa County School System was notified immediately of the arrest of Kramarczyk.

Kramarczyk was committed to jail on charges of Sexual Abuse of a Child under 12 and Sodomy 1st. He is currently being held without a bond until evaluated by the court.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing and officials say that more charges are possible. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

