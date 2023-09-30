Friday night shooting on interstate injures 3 men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three men where shot Friday night when they were driving on the interstate, according to police reports.

Officers with the Birmingham Police Department arrived at the Shell gas station on Chalkville Road on report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to an adult male victim. The victim reported that around 8 p.m., he was driving on Interstate 59 North near the 20th Street Ensley Exit when a vehicle pulled next to his and unknown occupants shot into his vehicle.

Along with the victim, two adult male passengers were hit by gunfire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue treated one of the victims at the scene. They took the other two victims, who had non-life threatening injuries, to the hospital.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.