First Alert Weather: Dry, mostly clear conditions; warm afternoon ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High pressure will remain in control of our weekend weather with afternoon highs near 90° in most locations this afternoon. The rain-free conditions continue through the weekend and into next week as the ridge remains anchored in place. Dew points will actually be a little lower going into the second half of the weekend and for much of next week as the air mass maintains dry conditions.

Little-to-no rain is expected for the week ahead as the cooler, drier air flow continues across the area. Afternoon highs will continue in the 85-90° range with overnight lows ranging from 60-65° in most locations.

A strong area of low pressure will move closer from the west beyond mid-week, but exact timing of the system’s arrival in the southeast is still somewhat uncertain. Prior to the arrival of the next system, however, the rain free conditions are expected to continue at least through Thursday.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina remain over the Atlantic and according to the National Hurricane Center although some fluctuation in strength is expected with the two systems, the forecast track for both still maintains their status over The Atlantic.

Hurricane Season continues until November 30 for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

