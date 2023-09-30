LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First Alert Weather: Dry, mostly clear conditions; warm afternoon ahead

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High pressure will remain in control of our weekend weather with afternoon highs near 90° in most locations this afternoon. The rain-free conditions continue through the weekend and into next week as the ridge remains anchored in place. Dew points will actually be a little lower going into the second half of the weekend and for much of next week as the air mass maintains dry conditions.

Little-to-no rain is expected for the week ahead as the cooler, drier air flow continues across the area. Afternoon highs will continue in the 85-90° range with overnight lows ranging from 60-65° in most locations.

A strong area of low pressure will move closer from the west beyond mid-week, but exact timing of the system’s arrival in the southeast is still somewhat uncertain. Prior to the arrival of the next system, however, the rain free conditions are expected to continue at least through Thursday.

Muggy meter
Muggy meter(WBRC)
Car vs air temperature
Car vs air temperature(WBRC)
UV index forecast
UV index forecast(WBRC)

Meanwhile in the Tropics, Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina remain over the Atlantic and according to the National Hurricane Center although some fluctuation in strength is expected with the two systems, the forecast track for both still maintains their status over The Atlantic.

Hurricane Season continues until November 30 for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home
Nicholas Lynch
Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Moundville home, stabs her current boyfriend and kills her dog, police say
Single plane crash in Vinemont
Coroner identifies victim killed in Vinemont plane crash

Latest News

WBRC First Alert Weather - Evening Update
WBRC First Alert Weather – Evening Update
Talladega Race Weekend
First Alert Weather: Cool mornings, hot afternoons, and dry through the weekend
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon update
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Midday update