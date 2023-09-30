Events in Alabama: Sept. 30- Oct. 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whether you are looking for something to get you and your family out of the house or just want to explore more of what Alabama has to offer, you have come to the right place! Check out some of the events happening this weekend in Alabama.

This is a non-exhaustive list. If you know of an event that you would like to be included in the future, submit it on the WBRC Community Calendar.

Discover Shelby Fest

Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Discover Shelby Fest is an annual event held in downtown Columbiana. Event-goers can enjoy live music, local wineries, kids activities and food trucks. This festival provides visitors a chance to explore what Shelby County has to offer.

More event and ticket information can be found here.

Fall Festival at Birmingham International Church

Sept. 30, from 4-6 p.m.

This fall festival is an event the whole family can enjoy. Held at the Birmingham International Church, this festival features free food, bounce houses, slides and face painting.

You can learn more about this event here.

Oktoberfest 2023

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, from 4-7 p.m.

Octoberfest 2023 is a week-long event continuing through this weekend. Attendees can experience games, contests, beer and brats. The festival features Birmingham’s largest selection of German Oktoberfest beers on draught.

More information about Oktoberfest 2023 and the event schedule, click here.

Music in the Park

Oct. 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Music in the Park is a free, family-friendly event held at Pelham City Park. This event features a variety of music from jazz to 80′s rock that promises to entertain. Attendees can bring their chairs and blankets to enjoy the performances and can grab a bite to eat from a food truck.

You can learn more about Music in the Park, including the performance lineup here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.