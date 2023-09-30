LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dream come true: 11-year-old with rare brain cancer meets Bengals star players Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase

The 11-year-old has a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. (Source: WXIX)
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Dreams came true on Thursday when an 11-year-old boy from Northern Kentucky met his heroes.

Gavin Hogie has medulloblastoma group three, which his doctors said is a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer. The cancer has a low survival rate.

The 11-year-old has endured radiation treatment and intensive chemotherapy treatments, his family said.

Gavin’s parents, Vannessa Billman and Darren Hogie, cried after learning their only son will now be in hospice care. The doctor told them after their last visit, “Go home and make as many memories as we can with him.”

With that in mind, the young fan decided to make a bucket list. At the top of the list was meeting the Cincinnati Bengals football team.

His dream came true just a day later.

Just outside of the Bengals’ practice, Gavin got to meet, talk, and get autographs from the Bengals stars he calls “family members.”

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and other Bengals stopped to meet one of their biggest fans.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Gavin said, describing meeting the Bengals players. “I was just so excited because, I mean, no one’s ever done that for me.”

The Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville.

Gavin’s message to the team: “Who Dey! Let’s get the win on Sunday.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. via WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
UPDATE: Hoover judge releases media policy for Carlee Russell hearing after WBRC asks for cameras in courtroom
Police say gunfire was exchanged between two groups just before midnight in the 1600 block of...
2 questioned in triple shooting that killed 1 man, injured 2 others
A spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing for more...
‘She’s one of our kids’: Spider monkey returns to family after missing for 24 hours

Latest News

Money to help improve quality of life in lower income areas
Money to help improve quality of life in lower income areas
Impacts of a government shutdown
Impacts of a government shutdown
Crimestoppers shares tips after man killed while trying to sell gun
Crimestoppers shares tips after man killed while trying to sell gun
Police chief sworn in
Police chief sworn in
Duane Keith Davis, a self-proclaimed witness to the rapper's shooting. (Source: AMERICAN TV...
Suspect arrested for 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur