Crash shuts down lanes on I-65 in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple car crashes have shut down lanes on I-65 in Shelby County.

Alabaster Police are currently on the scene of a wreck on I-65 near mile marker 235 in the southbound lanes. All SB lanes were closed, but Alabaster officials say that one lane has now reopened.

**UPDATE 1: One lane is now open**

Officers are on scene of a wreck on Interstate 65 SB near the 235 MM. The roadway is shut down at this time until the wreck can be cleared. We will update when the roadway is back open. — Alabaster Police (@AlabasterPolice) September 30, 2023

There is also a wreck in the I-65 NB lanes near the Shelby County Airport exit at mile marker 234. There are some delays, but at this time the NB lanes have remained open.

We will update this story when the scene is cleared.

