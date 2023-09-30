LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Crash shuts down lanes on I-65 in Shelby County

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple car crashes have shut down lanes on I-65 in Shelby County.

Alabaster Police are currently on the scene of a wreck on I-65 near mile marker 235 in the southbound lanes. All SB lanes were closed, but Alabaster officials say that one lane has now reopened.

There is also a wreck in the I-65 NB lanes near the Shelby County Airport exit at mile marker 234. There are some delays, but at this time the NB lanes have remained open.

We will update this story when the scene is cleared.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in...
Town closes picture-perfect road leading to Sleepy Hollow Farm after social media influencers clog it
A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home
Nicholas Lynch
Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s Moundville home, stabs her current boyfriend and kills her dog, police say
Single plane crash in Vinemont
Coroner identifies victim killed in Vinemont plane crash

Latest News

1120 N Chalkville Rd. Trussville, Alabama
3 men injured after Friday night shooting on interstate
7 day forecast
First Alert Weather: Mostly clear, dry conditions through the weekend; warm afternoon temperatures continue
Tickets
Events in Alabama: Sept. 30- Oct. 1
Source: WBRC video
City of Anniston developing new parking downtown