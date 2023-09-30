Crash shuts down lanes on I-65 in Shelby County
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple car crashes have shut down lanes on I-65 in Shelby County.
Alabaster Police are currently on the scene of a wreck on I-65 near mile marker 235 in the southbound lanes. All SB lanes were closed, but Alabaster officials say that one lane has now reopened.
There is also a wreck in the I-65 NB lanes near the Shelby County Airport exit at mile marker 234. There are some delays, but at this time the NB lanes have remained open.
We will update this story when the scene is cleared.
