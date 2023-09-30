LawCall
City of Anniston developing new parking downtown

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Anniston are excited about how fast their downtown is growing. Following growing concerns from neighbors about the need for additional parking, city leaders have decided to do something about it.

The City of Anniston has awarded MBA Engineers a contract to design a new public parking lot at the intersection of 12th Street and Noble Street, where the former Model City building used to be in downtown Anniston.

“We have a need for parking and it’s a good need to have, but it’s one you need to address. With any need that our citizens have, city leadership takes that with the utmost seriousness and that is why we’re being proactive. We have a great plan, it looks beautiful, it’ll look nice in the area, and it will bring a much-needed asset to our downtown,” said Jackson Hodges with the City of Anniston.

The new parking area will consist of new landscaping, new lighting and over seventy new parking spaces. With the new city hall moving back downtown, the city began the revitalization project over one and a half years ago.

“Once the designs are complete those will go out for bid. The bidding process could take three weeks to one month and afterwards the project will begin so we’re looking at a date in 2024 for the completion of this project but it will coincide with city hall coming back downtown, it will be right on time and it will help the downtown area her in Anniston continue to grow,” said Hodges.

With the increase in foot traffic downtown, residents want to be able to come downtown and enjoy themselves with a sense of pride for their city.

