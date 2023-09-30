Birmingham Police investigating homicide in West Birmingham
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Birmingham Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the investigation is in the 2000 Block of Warrior Road, near the Ensley Highlands and Central Park neighborhoods.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.