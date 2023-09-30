Birmingham Police investigating homicide in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

Homicide investigation underway in the 2000 Block of Warrior Road.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/DDXaoN3Ute — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) September 30, 2023

Officials say the investigation is in the 2000 Block of Warrior Road, near the Ensley Highlands and Central Park neighborhoods.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.