Birmingham PD investigating Saturday afternoon homicide

Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
Birmingham homicide near Glen Iris Park
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon near Glen Iris Park in Birmingham.

Officials were dispatched to the 1000 block of Penthouse Drive at approximately 4:12 Saturday afternoon on reports on an individual shot.

Upon arrival, officers observed an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and officials pronounced the victim deceased.

Birmingham PD is asking that if anyone has any information to the investigation to please come forward.

At this time, there is no one in custody and an investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

