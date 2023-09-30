Birmingham man waits six years for land bank application to be processed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham man is seeking answers after he applied for properties in his neighborhood through the city’s land bank then was never told if he was approved or denied.

That man says he’s been waiting for nearly six years for that answer.

“I’m trying to be a part of this whole Birmingham revitalization,” says Robert Whatley.

Whatley says he’s invested in his neighborhood off 17th Street. He already received and maintains several properties from Birmingham’s land bank, but nearly six years after he applied for another string of lots just across the street from where he lives, Robert has yet to know whether he’s been approved or denied.

“Were they filed properly, did they meet your criteria?” Whatley asks. “Why hasn’t this application been processed?

Whatley says through both email and interactions with the land bank that he knows his application was at least accepted. After a meeting this February with the land bank, they finally gave him some requirements to meet.

“In order for me to be considered for the four properties I applied for six years ago, I have to pass a final inspection on all the properties I’ve already acquired. They have been sitting on two of those properties and I have not gotten a final inspection, and nobody can tell me what’s going on,” Whatley says.

The executive director of the land bank explained the process when asked what it looked like after an application had been accepted.

“It’s a window of time,” says executive director Caroline Douglas. “So from the time we get that first application, we’ll wait for a specific amount of time, most often it’s 30 days or so.”

Douglas also gave a few examples of why an application could be turned down.

“If you’ve ever owned tax delinquent lots in the city and have not remedied that, that could disqualify you. If you’ve ever entered into an agreement with the Birmingham Land Bank and you didn’t fulfill your obligations, that could disqualify you,” Douglas said.

The city told WBRC FOX6 News they cannot comment on the specific properties Whatley is trying to get because they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.