Birmingham Fire and Rescue battling fire in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials were dispatched to a large trash fire Saturday afternoon at the area of Lomb Avenue and 17th Street West.

At this time, BFRS officials say that the cause of the fire is undetermined and that there are no reported injuries.

West Birmingham Fire (WBRC)

West Birmingham Fire (WBRC)

West Birmingham Fire (WBRC)

West Birmingham Fire (WBRC)

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.