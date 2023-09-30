LawCall
Birmingham Fire and Rescue battling fire in West Birmingham

West Birmingham Fire
West Birmingham Fire(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials were dispatched to a large trash fire Saturday afternoon at the area of Lomb Avenue and 17th Street West.

At this time, BFRS officials say that the cause of the fire is undetermined and that there are no reported injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

