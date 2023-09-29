WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Angel Tree registration starts Oct. 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Registration for the annual WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Army Angel Tree starts Oct. 2 and goes through Oct. 13.

Registration for Birmingham and Bessemer area residents will be held at The Center of Hope located at 2015 26th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35234.

For those living in Shelby and Chilton counties, registration will be held at The Alabaster Service Center, 105 Plaza Circle Alabaster, AL 35007.

Parents or guardians who have already received referrals will need to attend registration at the time indicated on their registration notice.

If you have questions about registration, call The Angel Tree Hotline at 205-328-242, and choose OPTION ‘5,’ or call 205-328-2420.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.