WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Angel Tree registration starts Oct. 2

Angel Tree distribution begins
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Registration for the annual WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Army Angel Tree starts Oct. 2 and goes through Oct. 13.

Registration for Birmingham and Bessemer area residents will be held at The Center of Hope located at 2015 26th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35234.

For those living in Shelby and Chilton counties, registration will be held at The Alabaster Service Center, 105 Plaza Circle Alabaster, AL 35007.

Parents or guardians who have already received referrals will need to attend registration at the time indicated on their registration notice.

If you have questions about registration, call The Angel Tree Hotline at 205-328-242, and choose OPTION ‘5,’ or call 205-328-2420.

